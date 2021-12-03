The federal government announces plan to make social media companies liable for defamatory posts

The federal government has announced it will be making social media companies liable for defamatory posts, with new legislation to be introduced into the Parliament next year. The laws targeting so-called anonymous online trolls follow a pledge by Mr Morrison and other world leaders at last month's G20 summit to impose tougher rules on social media companies to protect people online.

