The history of the Australian Labour Party

Whitlam Sacked by Sir John Kerr

Prime Minister Gough Whitlam addresses reporters outside the Parliament building after his dismissal by Australia's Governor-General, 1975. Source: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party and one of the world's oldest continuous democracies.

One of the first Labor parties created in the world - it grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. The party has since evolved and now faces the challenge of being viewed by voters as a potential government and not simply as the opposition.

