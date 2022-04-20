One of the first Labor parties created in the world - it grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. The party has since evolved and now faces the challenge of being viewed by voters as a potential government and not simply as the opposition.
The history of the Australian Labour Party
Prime Minister Gough Whitlam addresses reporters outside the Parliament building after his dismissal by Australia's Governor-General, 1975. Source: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party and one of the world's oldest continuous democracies.
