The Loss, The Grief and The Composition Unrecorded

Peter Jovanov, composer from Sydney and Zoran Djorlev, one of the best Macedonian violinists who lost his battle with Covid

For Peter Jovanov, musician and composer from Sydney, being stranded for months overseas wasn’t even a slight difficulty comparing to the loss of his close friend and colleague Zoran Dzorlev, one of the Macedonian best violinists with whom he planned to record an album, but who sadly lost his battle with Covid-19

