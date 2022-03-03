The magic of the masks returns tо the streets of Strumica
The Strumica Carnival will be held from March 2 to 9, 2022 Source: Strumicki karneval
The carnival celebrations will last for eight days. They will start on March 2 with the handing over of the key from the city to the carnival, and will end on March 9, on the holiday Trimeri, with a trimmer lunch and return of the key. The main carnival night will be held on March 5 and this year a novelty is that the carnival parade has a shortened route and only domestic carnival groups and individuals will participate in it. This year's International Strumica Carnival will be held in a reduced edition and with strict observance of the health protocols for public events in conditions of pandemic of covid-19. Hear more about this cultural event in the interview with the President of the Organizing Committee, Aleksandar Cicimov.
Share