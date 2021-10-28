Todorovski - students need to resume socialising at school

Bentleigh Secondary College students are seen returning to school as COVID-19 restrictions are eased across Victoria, in Melbourne, Source: AAP

Senior Reservoir High School teacher and sports coordinator for Northern Region, Toni Todorovski, says many parents are keeping students at home, fearing possible infection. He says schools are meeting the necessary precautions for safety, stressing the importance of socialising for their overall wellbeing.

