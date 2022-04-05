Victorian Language Graduates: Macedonian is Part of Our Identity and Culture

Graduates studying Macedonian at the graduation ceremony in the Macedonian Consulate

Graduates studying Macedonian at a ceremony in their honour at the Macedonian Consulate in Melbourne Source: SBS Macedonian

"The verbal and the written understanding of the language is so important particularly for the Macedonian culture because we know that there has been so much time where you've had to fight to have culture and identity recognised..." said Bronwyn Halfpenny, Labor Member for Thomastown in honour of Victorian students graduating classes in Macedonian.

In attendance at the evening, organised by the Macedonian Consul-General Sanja Zografska-Krsteska were also Mr Bruce Atkinson, Liberal Member for Eastern Metropolitan and the Principal of the Victorian School of Languages, Mr Frank Merlino.  

