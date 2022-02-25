Wine & Cheese Fest 2022 – a much needed outlet for boutique wineries and artisan cheese makers
Wine and cheese tastings, a major feature of the Wine and Cheese Fest 2022. Source: (supplied Wine and Cheese Fest 2022)
The long awaited Wine & Cheese Fest is back on this weekend (26,27 Feb) and organizer Sotir Stojcevski says the event is set to host thousands of eager visitors, ready to taste this year's artisan wine and cheese offerings at the Timber Yard in Port Melbourne. Stojcevski, who's been running one of Melbourne's most popular festivals for almost a decade, says producers and public alike, are looking forward to a fantastic weekend.
