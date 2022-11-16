Xi Jinping and Anthony Albanese meet at G20, ending six-year diplomatic freeze

Австралискиот премиер Aнтони Албанези се состана со кинескиот претседател Си Џинпинг на билатерален состанок за време на самитот Г20 на Бали Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 17 November 2022 at 10:21am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
It's been six years since an Australian leader has met with China's President. That all changed when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali. [[Tuesday, November 15]] The meeting is being described by some as a landmark event, with hopes it could signal the beginning of a thawing of relations between China and Australia.
