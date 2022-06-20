Zack Ristov warns against unregistered migration agents

Regional Visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs new Contributory Parent visa applications are likely to take at least 65 months to be released for final processing Source: Getty Images

The Department of Immigration is currently facing a huge number of visa applications and for some of those, processing could take up to 20 years.

Along with the pressure on the system, there are unregistered migration agents who in most cases can only complicate the process, and very often lead to undesirable results, warns Mr. Ristov from Aussie Migration Services.
 


 
 



