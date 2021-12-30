Уметничката Славица Велевска вели клиентите бараа ублажување на влијанието на заклучувањата преку уметноста

Sally Velevska says during the height of the lockdowns, with social contact curtailed, many saw art as a way of staying engaged whilst in isolation. The gifting of oil paintings became an active fascination with some clients, says Sally.





In this painting, Napoleon comes to life in a client's bedroom.. Source: Supplied Source: Supplied A modern day face to a comic character of yesteryear.. Source: Supplied Velevska says during the tight lockdowns, people's fantasies came to life and remain captured on canvas. Source: Supplied During the strict lockdowns, Sally Velevska realised she needed to ask her clients to send photographs of as many aspects as possible, to allow her to become better acquainted with her subjects.





Source: Supplied Family portraits also grew in popularity. Source: Supplied Among the favorite requests were oil paintings of children.. Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied





and of course, the much loved family pet. Source: Supplied Source: Supplied Source: Supplied With the amount of portraits painted during the lengthy lockdowns in Victoria, Sally Velevska says she believes she's well and truly prepared for a shot at the next Archibald Prize...as soon as she 'locks in' an actual sitter.



