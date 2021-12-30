Уметничката Славица Велевска вели клиентите бараа ублажување на влијанието на заклучувањата преку уметноста

Oil on canvas by Sally Velevska's client who requested to be painted as Napoleon Bonaparte. Source: Supplied

Уметничката од Мелбурн, Сали Велевска, вели дека за време на екот на заклучувањата, многу од нејзините клиенти се свртеле кон уметностa за да помогне во олеснување на реалноста на изолацијата од најблиските. Други сакаа слики од себе во историски и фантастични поставки, за подоцна да им ги подарат на оние до кои не можеа да стигнат.

Sally Velevska says during the height of the lockdowns, with social contact curtailed, many saw art as a way of staying engaged whilst in isolation. The gifting of oil paintings became an active fascination with some clients, says Sally.

In this painting, Napoleon comes to life in a client's bedroom..
A modern day face to a comic character of yesteryear..
Velevska says during the tight lockdowns, people's fantasies came to life and remain captured on canvas.
During the strict lockdowns, Sally Velevska realised she needed to ask her clients to send photographs of as many aspects as possible, to allow her to become better acquainted with her subjects.

Family portraits also grew in popularity.
Among the favorite requests were oil paintings of children..
and of course, the much loved family pet.
With the amount of portraits painted during the lengthy lockdowns in Victoria, Sally Velevska says she believes she's well and truly prepared for a shot at the next Archibald Prize...as soon as she 'locks in' an actual sitter.

Melbourne artist Sally ( Slavica) Velevska in her studio. Source: Supplied


