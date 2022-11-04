Извештај од Македонија 4 ноември 2022

Претседателот на ВМРО-ДПМНЕ, Христијан Мицкоски Source: AFP, Getty / ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Published 4 November 2022 at 2:11pm, updated 4 hours ago at 2:14pm
By Brane Stefanovski
Presented by Brane Stefanovski, Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Homeland Report in Macedonian 4 November 2022
Published 4 November 2022 at 2:11pm, updated 4 hours ago at 2:14pm
By Brane Stefanovski
Presented by Brane Stefanovski, Ana Kotaleska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share