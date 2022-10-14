SBS Malayalam Today's News: October 14, 2022

എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്Other ways to listen SBS Malayalam Today's News: October 14, 2022Play04:43എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്Other ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.88MB)Published 14 October 2022 at 6:01pmBy Jojo JosephSource: SBS Listen to the most important news from Australia...Published 14 October 2022 at 6:01pmBy Jojo JosephSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Malayalam ഇന്നത്തെ വാര്ത്ത: 2022 ഒക്ടോബര് 14, വെള്ളിഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെത്തിയ ഒരു മലയാളിയുടെ കൂടി വിസ റദ്ദാക്കി; ‘തെറ്റുപറ്റിയെന്ന്’ വീണ്ടും സർക്കാർസിഡ്നി ഹാർബർ ബ്രിഡ്ജിന്റെ ഉറപ്പ്: Australian Standards നിലവിൽ വന്നിട്ട് 100 വർഷംഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെ എമര്ജന്സി മുന്നറിയിപ്പുകള് കൃത്യമായി മനസിലാകാറുണ്ടോ? അറിയേണ്ടതെല്ലാം...