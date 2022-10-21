‘Their nucleus is the same’: Former India coach Ravi Shastri names his World Cup favourite

With the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup set to begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, SBS Malayalam speaks to former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, about his predictions for the tournament.





Following the just-completed first round, 12 nations are vying for semi-final spots, before the grand final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13.





Shastri, who coached India for four years before stepping down in November 2021, knows what it takes to succeed down under.





He became the first Asian coach to win a Test series in Australia during the 2018/19 tour.





As a player, among many achievements, Shastri won the Champion of Champions title during the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia due to his success with the bat and ball.





However, he says he expects big things from the host nation this world cup.



I think Australia will be favourites, because they are the current holders, they are playing at home. Since the last world cup, it's been just 12 months, so not much has changed, the nucleus of the team is pretty much the same. Ravi Shastri

While Australia takes on New Zealand in the stage opener, cricketing fans from the subcontinent have their eyes on the much-awaited India-Pakistan contest at the MCG on Sunday, 23 October.





Despite tipping Australia for top honours, Shastri says England, India and Pakistan are all very much in the running.





"Do not discount England, they are a very good side, they have taken white ball cricket to another level over the last three to four years. They are the current holders of the 50-over game," he says.



India's chances in the World Cup

Regarding India's chances, Shastri believes that playing in Australia will help star batsmen Virat Kohli rediscover his top form.





He says Kohli's fielding performance in the warm-up match against Australia was a promising sign for the Indian side, and adds that the former captain's record down under is outstanding.



Sometimes great players just get that switch on button going when they land in a particular place and for an event as big as this, he [Kohli] will be switched on, don't you worry about that. Ravi Shastri

Shastri also weighed in on the massive clash at the MCG on Sunday, which will pit India's deep batting lineup against Pakistan's formidable pace attack.



I think it is going to be a battle between India's batting versus Pakistan's pace attack. Whoever wins that contest will win the game. Ravi Shastri

He says the Indian batters will have to take on added responsibility by making an extra 15 to 20 runs to make up for pacer Jaspreet Bumrah's absence.





"Adversity can bring opportunity," Shastri says, adding that Bumrah's absence gives someone else the chance to become a star.



'Sanju Samson was one of my favourites'

Many cricket critics believe that India's prolific batter Sanju Samson should have been picked considering his recent form and suitability to Australian conditions.





But Shastri says Samson has a very long cricketing career ahead of him and it's "only a matter of time" before he gets his opportunity.



To be honest he [Sanju Samson] has always been one of my favourites, I love watching him play. I said about two three months ago he would have been ideal for Australia conditions. Ravi Shastri

"But there is a selection committee and there is management who are watching things closely; they would have thought about what they wanted to do," he added.





Shastri also weighs in on the changes to the Board of Control for Cricket in India leadership - listen to the full interview here.

