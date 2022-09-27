എസ് ബി എസ് മലയാളം പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ്

18 വയസ് തികയുമ്പോള്‍ എന്തെല്ലാം അവകാശങ്ങള്‍ ലഭിക്കും? ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ നിയമങ്ങള്‍ അറിയാം

student group.jpg

For many in Australia, turning 18 coincides with the end of formal schooling. Credit: Getty Images/FatCamera

Published 27 September 2022 at 3:36pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Deeju Sivadas
പ്രായപൂര്‍ത്തിയാകുമ്പോള്‍, അഥവാ 18 വയസ് തികയുമ്പോള്‍ ഓരോ രാജ്യത്തും വ്യത്യസ്ത രീതിയിലുള്ള അവകാശങ്ങളും ഉത്തരവാദിത്തങ്ങളുമാണ് ഉള്ളത്. ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയയില്‍ 18 വയസ് തികയുന്ന ഒരാള്‍ക്ക് നിയമപരമായി എന്തെല്ലാം മാറ്റങ്ങളുണ്ടാകും എന്ന് കേള്‍ക്കാം, മുകളിലെ പ്ലേയറില്‍ നിന്ന്..

