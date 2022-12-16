രസകരമാണ് ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെ ബുഷ് വാക്കിംഗ്, എന്നാൽ വഴിതെറ്റി ഒറ്റപ്പെടാനും സാധ്യതകളേറെ; ചില കാര്യങ്ങൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം
Bushwalking is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment, but despite everyone’s best effort Credit: Philip Thurston/Getty Images
Published 16 December 2022 at 3:31pm, updated 16 December 2022 at 3:42pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by SBS Malayalam
Source: SBS
ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെ ചെറു കാടുകളിലൂടെയുള്ള നടത്തം അഥവാ ബുഷ് വാക്കിംഗ് ആസ്വദിക്കുന്ന നിരവധിപ്പേരുണ്ടല്ലോ. ഇത്തരം യാത്രകൾക്ക് പോകുമ്പോൾ വഴിതെറ്റാനുള്ള സാധ്യതകളേറെയാണ്. യാത്രയ്ക്ക് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നവർക്ക് സ്വീകരിക്കാവുന്ന മുൻകരുതലുകളെക്കുറിച്ച് കേൾക്കാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.
Published 16 December 2022 at 3:31pm, updated 16 December 2022 at 3:42pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by SBS Malayalam
Source: SBS
Share