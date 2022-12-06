ഏജ്ഡ് കെയർ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ ജീവിക്കുന്നവരുടെ അവകാശങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാം?

നാഷണൽ ഏജ്ഡ് കെയർ അഡ്വക്കസിയെ 1800 700 600 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ സൗജന്യമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാം. ഏജ്ഡ് കെയർ ക്വാളിറ്റി ആൻഡ് സേഫ്റ്റി കമ്മീഷനെ 1800 951 822 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
The Charter of Aged Care Rights (the Charter) is a requirement of the Aged Care Act 1997, and its latest version came into effect in 2019. Credit: Getty Images/ThanasisZovoilis
Published 6 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിലെ ഏജ്ഡ് കെയർ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലെ സേവനങ്ങളിൽ നിങ്ങൾ തൃപ്തരല്ലെങ്കിൽ എങ്ങനെ പരാതി നൽകാം? നിങ്ങളുടെ അവകാശങ്ങൾ എന്തെല്ലാമാണ്? ഇതേക്കുറിച്ച് കേൾക്കാം മുകളിലെ പ്ലെയറിൽ നിന്ന്.
