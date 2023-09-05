The story of one of Malta’s most successful football coaches and former players
Ray "Żażu" Farrugia is a football coach and former player. In 1978 he left Malta to join the Melita Eagles Club in New South Wales. After 12 years playing in Australia, he returned to Malta as a hero and became a top coach. Currently Ray Farrugia is back in Australia to launch his autobiography ‘And in Malta Is My Home’ and to promote Malta to second and third generation Maltese Australians, through the Malta Tourism Authority. He speaks with Joe Axiaq, about his glorious years with Melita Eagles and his strong message in the book for all the young players who dream of having a career in football and young people in general to never give up.
Share