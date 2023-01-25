Австралийн 2023 оны хүмүүс тодорлоо

2023 оны Австралийн онцлох хүмүүс:
- AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Body image activist, writer and speaker Taryn Brumfitt
- SENIOR AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Human rights and social justice advocate Professor Tom Calma
- YOUNG AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Socceroo Awer Mabil
- AUSTRALIA’S LOCAL HERO: Founder of Turbans 4 Australia, Amar Singh
Australia Day 1-р сарын 26| Анхны үндэстнүүдэд асуулт дагуулдаг бас хөндүүр өдөр
Taryn Brumfitt is a director, speaker, writer and body image activist from South Australia. Source: AAP / SAM OSTER
Prof Tom Calma Indigenous Health Division Department of Health Source: Supplied
YOUNG AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Socceroo Awer Mabil has been named the 2023 Young Australian of the Year. Source: Getty / Getty / Getty Images
Amar Singh, the President of Turbans for Australia Source: SBS