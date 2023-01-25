Австралийн 2023 оны хүмүүс тодорлоо

2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2023'ün Yerel Kahramanı Amar Singh, Başbakan Anthony Albanese, Yılın Avustralyalısı Taryn Brumfitt ve Yılın Kıdemli Avustralyalısı Tom Calma, ödül töreninde birlikte poz verdi. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Жил бүр Австралийн өдрөөр оны хүмүүсийг тодруулдаг. Оны онцлох хүн, ахмад, залуу, орон нутгийн баатар зэрэг төрлүүдээр шалгаруулдаг ажээ.

2023 оны Австралийн онцлох хүмүүс:
  • AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Body image activist, writer and speaker Taryn Brumfitt
  • SENIOR AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Human rights and social justice advocate Professor Tom Calma
  • YOUNG AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Socceroo Awer Mabil
  • AUSTRALIA’S LOCAL HERO: Founder of Turbans 4 Australia, Amar Singh
LISTEN TO
mongolian_25012023_AusDay.mp3 image

Australia Day 1-р сарын 26| Анхны үндэстнүүдэд асуулт дагуулдаг бас хөндүүр өдөр

SBS Mongolian

25/01/202305:36
Taryn Brumfitt sitting in an office holding a camera
Taryn Brumfitt is a director, speaker, writer and body image activist from South Australia. Source: AAP / SAM OSTER
Prof Tom Calma Indigenous Health Division Department of Health
Prof Tom Calma Indigenous Health Division Department of Health Source: Supplied
Awer Mabil
YOUNG AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR: Socceroo Awer Mabil has been named the 2023 Young Australian of the Year. Source: Getty / Getty / Getty Images
Amar Singh, the President of Turbans for Australia
Amar Singh, the President of Turbans for Australia Source: SBS
Оршин суух хөтөч: Австралийн өдөр гэж юу вэ?

