Australian tourist, 63, dies while trekking in Nepal's Lukla

An Australian tourist has died while trekking in the remote Solukhumbu District of Nepal which is home to the world's highest peak Mt Everest, local police have confirmed.

Lukla is a small town in the Khumbu Pasanglhamu rural municipality of the Solukhumbu District. Credit: David Cheskin - PA Images/Getty Images

Inspector Ram Kishore Sha from the district police office in Solukhumbu confirmed the death of a 63-year-old Australian man while trekking to Tumlingtar in Lukla, a region popular among tourists for its peaks.

Inspector Sha said the man and his team arrived in Lukla via Summit Airlines on the morning of April 3.

 “They were on a trek to Tumlingtar in Sankhuwasabha District, from Lukla. He fell unconscious and an Australian doctor present at the scene tried to revive him but couldn’t,” Inspector Sha confirmed.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
Mt Everest is seen from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal. Source: AP / Niranjan Shrestha/AP
The body has been taken to a nearby hotel and is expected to be airlifted to Nepal's capital city, Kathmandu.

Lukla is a popular place for visitors to the Himalayas near Mt Everest to arrive.

SBS Nepali has contacted DFAT for more information about the incident.
1 min read
Published 4 April 2023 5:54pm
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS