Australian tourist, 63, dies while trekking in Nepal's Lukla

Inspector Ram Kishore Sha from the district police office in Solukhumbu confirmed the death of a 63-year-old Australian man while trekking to Tumlingtar in Lukla, a region popular among tourists for its peaks.





Inspector Sha said the man and his team arrived in Lukla via Summit Airlines on the morning of April 3.





“They were on a trek to Tumlingtar in Sankhuwasabha District, from Lukla. He fell unconscious and an Australian doctor present at the scene tried to revive him but couldn’t,” Inspector Sha confirmed.





The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.



Mt Everest is seen from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal. Source: AP / Niranjan Shrestha/AP The body has been taken to a nearby hotel and is expected to be airlifted to Nepal's capital city, Kathmandu.





Lukla is a popular place for visitors to the Himalayas near Mt Everest to arrive.



