‘A big step’: Nepali para women’s football team kick historical goal in Australia

Key Points Nepal's cerebral palsy women's football team played their first international matches at the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships in Australia.

Although the team did not win any match, they made history by securing their one and only goal against Japan.

Calls made for more government support for people living with disabilities in Nepal.

The IFCPF Asia-Oceania Men’s and Women’s Championships, also known as the Para Asian Cup, kicked off on Saturday, 4 November, at the recently completed Home of the Matildas in Melbourne.





The Nepali women’s team played two matches – one against Australia, and the second against Japan.





While they didn’t win either game, the Nepali team say it was a great learning experience to have played their first ever international match of cerebral palsy (CP) football.



Shova Dahal (top right) with the Nepali CP women's football team at the Home of the Matildas in Melbourne. Credit: SBS Nepali / Dinita Rishal Shova Dahal is the President of the Nepal Cerebral Palsy Football Union.





Within four months of the company’s registration in Nepal, they learned about the opportunity to play CP football in Australia.





“We came to know that the Victoria Government was giving this opportunity to take part in a football championship,” she told SBS Nepali.





“In the short time we had, we gathered five women interested to play, and made our way to Australia.”



The Nepali women's cerebral palsy football team with Australia's ParaMatildas on the day of their match. Source: Facebook / CommBank ParaMatildas Katrina Hicks from Football Australia is the General Manager of Fundraising for the Pararoos and the ParaMatildas.





“Sport is a fantastic vehicle for bringing people together, for inclusion, for diversity, showcasing their talents and making sure everyone feels valued and celebrated.





“For us to be able to host this tournament and have the Nepali women’s team here for their first ever event is incredible. And we can’t wait to see what they do in the years to come and achieve in the future,” she said.



Binu Thapa, Nirmaya Magar, Ranjana Dhami, Rewati Karki and Sabina Parajuli represented Nepal in the first IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championship hosted by Football Australia.





Ranjana Dhami, 30, who scored Nepal’s one and only goal in the 15-1 loss to Japan, is a para-athlete in Nepal.





She says it has been a long and difficult journey for people with disabilities, especially women, to be involved in sports.





“In Nepal, we do not have enough guidance and support from the government when it comes to sports,” she said.





“Not all of us on the team are trained in football. Some were not even athletes. They learnt the basic skills of the game only a few days before our match.”



So, to be able to represent Nepal on an international platform, even if we did not win any match, is a huge achievement for us, both personally and nationally. Ranjana Dhami, Athlete

Rewati Karki, 29, is a social advocate in Nepal, educating people about cerebral palsy, disabilities and female empowerment.





“I did not even know that there were sports for people like me with cerebral palsy, and people (in Nepal) have very little knowledge about CP, even health professionals,” she said.



Since childhood, my father always pushed me to play sports and put me in classes. But the teachers removed me from classes saying I could not play. Rewati Dahal, Social Advocate and Footballer

Ms Dahal says people with disabilities in Nepal need more support from the government.





She says for a team of Nepali women to reach this level, given the state of men’s sports in the country, is a privilege and learning opportunity.





“Even when it came to this championship, we came to know about it from an individual we knew, not from the government or related officials,” she said.





“We have come here all using our personal funds, not any financial support from the government.”

