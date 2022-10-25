'Festivities bring humanity together': Sydney Opera House illuminated for Diwali

Highlights Diwali festivities kicked off on 22 October

Government committed to support Australian multicultural communities

A message of good health and success for everyone

As the countdown went from “ten, nine, eight...three, two, one!” NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure was joined by other dignitaries and various community leaders in lighting up the sails of the Opera House.





“Today we are coming together here in Sydney where we’ll light up the Sydney Opera House, an iconic vision for the rest of the world,” he told SBS Radio.





“It shows our commitment, really, to Diwali and of course to the many cultures surrounding Diwali.”



Dignitaries present at the Sydney Opera House Diwali lighting event. Credit: SBS Nepali/Dinita Rishal With light, food, and communal bonding Diwali kicked off on Saturday, 22 October this year.





Also known as Deepavali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar, this celebration brings together Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities all over the world.



The Consul General of India, Manish Gupta said although the names vary, the celebrations are equally significant to everyone celebrating.





“We all from the Indian subcontinent, we share the same cultural heritage, we share the same festivals also,” he told SBS Radio.





“Maybe we call them by different names – but they remain the same for all of us. And the festive spirit is also the same.”



Festivities, they are all about transcending the geographical barriers. And they bring humanity closer together.

Former MP Jodi McKay at the Sydney Opera House Diwali lighting event. Credit: SBS Nepali/Dinita Rishal Former MP Jodi McKay also shared a similar message.





She said that the delight and brightness of Diwali is not limited to communities of the Indian subcontinent.





“I think our Indian and Nepali communities know the importance of Diwali and how well its regarded in their country. But when they come here, they spread the message of Diwali and that is really amazing,” she told SBS Radio.



What is special in their country of origin or the country they grew up in, it translates here in Australia. And therefore everyone knows about Diwali.

Steve Kamper, Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism highlighted the importance of the government's support to boost multicultarism.





“I think it is important for government to continue to support these types of events – New South Wales is a beautiful multicultural community,” he said.





“And it’s about, not just supporting, but continuing to do more, whatever we can, to keep our multicultural community vibrant.”



Attendees at the NSW Government's event to light up the Sydney Opera House for Diwali 2022. Credit: SBS Nepali/Dinita Rishal Barbara Ward, the Deputy Mayor for Gordon, said the bottom line of Diwali lies in spreading positivity and optimism.





“It is not only about light over darkness but it's about cleanliness – you cleanse your homes, you cleanse your surrounds, but you also cleanse your heart.





“And you make sure you take away all the bad feelings and come anew – you are a good person.”



