'Be brave, fly high': Do frequent plane crashes discourage the dream of becoming a pilot or air hostess?
At a time when Nepalis are in mourning due to the Yeti Airline crash in Pokhara. Questions have been raised about the safety of Nepali skies. will this kind of incident make any impact on those who plan to embrace the profession of flying in the skies of Nepal?
Do frequent plane crashes discourage the dream of becoming a pilot or airhostess? In picture: Shovit paudel
Published 17 January 2023 at 5:30pm
By Sunita Pokharel, Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
