Nepali grandmother charged with alleged child sexual abuse after posting the video on TikTok

ACT Police arrested the woman on Sunday 6 February 2023, for allegedly repeatedly sexually abusing her two-year-old grandchild and posting the video on TikTok.





She has been charged with aggravated acts of indecency against a child under 10 years, using a child to produce aggravated child exploitation material and using a carriage service for child abuse materials.





On 27 January, the Australian Federal Police Child Protection Triage Unit received a report of newly produced child abuse material being uploaded to social media platforms.





TikTok confirmed with SBS Nepali that they informed the ACCCE and worked closely with the Australian Federal Police to help them locate the child.





“Late last month, TikTok’s Trust and Safety team proactively observed content of concern on the platform, relating to an Australian minor,” a TikTok spokesperson said.



As soon as this content was discovered, it was removed, and reported to the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE). The content was discovered and removed before it had any views. TikTok spokesperson

According to the AFP, the incident was handed to the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse team and the ACT Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team.





The grandmother was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Canberra residence on 5 February.





She appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on 6 February, and was released on bail.





The next hearing is scheduled for 28 February.





Nepali community leaders based in Canberra told SBS Nepali that the grandmother is in Australia to visit her family.





Ashok Basnet, coordinator of the peak Nepali body Non-Resident Nepali Association Australia (ACT), said that the organisation is constantly in contact with the family.



We are aware of the issue, and are in regular contact with the family. They are very stressed at the moment. Ashok Basnet, Coordinator, Non-Resident Nepali Association Australia (ACT)

Dr. Krishna Hamal, president of the Federation of Nepalese Community Associations of Australia Incorporated, and Adarsha Jung Pande, a Canberra community leader, also made similar comments.





They expressed their inability to give any further comments as it is an ongoing court case.





The Deputy Chief of Mission from the Embassy of Nepal located in Canberra has advised the community to be aware of Australia’s social media laws before posting any type of content.





Police are urging any victims of sexual assault, including anyone who is aware of intimate images being shared without the subject’s consent, to report these criminal activities.





If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report to police by attending a police station or calling 131444.



