Jumaddin celebrated Eid alone 10 years ago. Now he makes sure that doesn't happen for others

For Mohammed Jumaddin Hawari, Eid 2013 was a memorable one. He had just moved to a new country, Australia, for his further studies as the festive day of Eid was approaching.





He says he had no connections with anyone from the Muslim faith back then.



I could not make the right contacts and connections with only a week to go. Eid of that year came and went without letting me immerse in any celebrations. Md Jumaddin Hawari

Bringing home to where you live

Now Vice President of the Association of Nepal Terai in Australia (ANTA), Mr Hawari says he's determined that newcomers from Nepal now, especially those from the Muslim faith, will not have to celebrate alone as he did 10 years ago.





Mr Hawari and his friends have created a chat group to organise festivities around Ramadan and Eid.



Mr Saifullah and his friends at the Auburn Mosque in Sydney. (Supplied) He says he takes the ANTA leadership role very seriously and ensures no one is left out regarding Eid celebrations.





“Muslims from Nepal are fewer in numbers here,” Mr Hawari told SBS Nepali.



It also becomes tricky when other friends from Nepal have limited knowledge of Ramadan and Eid. Md J Hawari

He says that over the past few years, he has tried to connect Nepalis of the Muslim faith, especially new arrivals, with the right groups and people for Ramadan and Eid celebrations.





Mr Hawari and his family recently held an Iftar party at their place.





“The big feast that one had with wider family and sharing stories were highlights of this festival back home. And we want to replicate it here,” he says.



Interfaith family and national identity

Another member of the Nepali community, Mohammed Irfan Ali Sheikh, recalls fond memories of taking part in local festivities of Holi and Tihar in Birjung, a border town between Nepal and India.





“I still continue to do that now,” says Mr Sheikh, who is married to a Hindu woman.





Now based in Sydney, Mr Shekh says he was brought up to respect all religions, as he believes there is only one God.



Mr Hawari (centre) and his family enjoy Iftar. (Supplied) “My wife and I celebrate each other's festivals every year. This is no different than what I used to do as a kid, celebrating major Hindu festivals,” Mr Shekh says.





Like many others, he says he struggled to connect with Nepali people of the Muslim faith during his early days in Australia.





He worked in Sydney’s eastern suburbs in his student life and says he felt far away from his community, which was mainly in the southern and western suburbs.



Multicultural, multi-faith friends to the rescue

Mohammed Saifullah (bottom, right), originally from Dhanusha in Southern Nepal, says he likes celebrating Ramadan with his friends. (Supplied) However, Mr Shekh says he quickly befriended a young man from Bangladesh, with that connection leading him to discover mosques in the Rockdale and Kogarah areas.





“I know it sounds a bit strange now, but in 2008, we did not use all these social media (platforms) and Google. It was all word-of-mouth and (forming the) right connections to discover different places,” he says.





Similarly, Mohammed Saifullah, originally from Dhanusha in Southern Nepal, says he likes celebrating Ramadan with his friends.





“I've got loads of Hindu friends from back home, and I celebrate Ramadan with them too,” says Mr Saifullah, who currently resides in Parramatta, NSW.





He claims that one of the highlights of living in Sydney is savouring various cuisines at the Lakemba Night Market.



The markets have become a popular and culturally diverse event in Sydney’s southern suburbs, with multiple street food vendors.





“I have been lucky in this foreign land,” he adds, saying he appreciates the efforts of his Hindu friends from Nepal while he maintains fasting.



Most nights, they cook food for me. They respect my religion, and we only eat halal meat here in the apartment. Md Saifullah

As with Mr Hawari and Mr Shekh, but relatively new to Australia, Mr Saifullah says he also fully participates in the festivals of his friends.





“We light up the candles in Tihar and play (with) colours in Holi. Respecting each other's faiths is what religion teaches us, and it's vital for friendship,” he adds.



The importance of food during Ramadan, Eid

For Mr Hawari, who mentions that he missed the smell of sebai, a traditional South Asian vermicelli dessert cooked in milk, during his first Ramadan, the challenge for him has changed.





“It is now more about how to cook the best sebai to serve others,” he jokes.





He says he regularly holds gatherings for friends and family during the festive month.



Food plays an important part in Eid celebrations. (Photo: RODNAE Productions) Apart from sebai, which is very popular during Ramadan, the festive feast also includes biryani, goat meat, and sweets, among others.





“Those tastes take us back to when we were growing up. Having a massive feast with the family was a must during this time,” Mr Hawari says.





Although families here attempt to replicate what they experienced back home, it sometimes becomes challenging for the second generation.





“I had two brothers, and my parents always ensured that we all had new costumes of the same colour and design for the Eid celebration. It was a cool bonding between siblings, connected with the same designed dress,” Mr Hawari recalls.



But now, sadly, kids want to have their own unique dresses. Maybe it’s a good thing, I am not sure. Md Jumaddin Hawari

In 2014, Mr Hawari was penalised for making an illegal U-turn on a Sydney road when he says he was rushing to get to prayers during Ramadan.





He claims he was a novice driver at that time and was trying hard to reconnect with his faith in the new city.





He now feels proud that the new arrivals do not have to suffer in silence as they can easily connect with an already expanding group of Nepali Muslims for guidance and support and to celebrate their biggest festival.



Muslims in Nepal

Muslims clean themselves before performing the Eid prayers at the Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo by Sunil Pradhan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) . Source: SIPA USA / SOPA Images/PA/Alamy Although Nepali Muslims are not huge in number in Australia, they are increasing, says Mr Hawari.





According to Nepal’s government reports, of the country's 2.6 million population, approximately 4.4 per cent identify as Muslim.





Most Nepali Muslims live in the Terai region (fertile plains) and form part of the social fabric in big towns like Birgunj and Nepalgunj.



