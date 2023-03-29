1 min read
Meter interest victims in Nepal call the government to address their situation immediately: Nepal update
Meter-interest victims are calling on the government to address their issues immediately. Federal cabinet meeting decides to declare the 'meter byaj' as a crime, where loan sharks give loans at high-interest rates to poor people and increase the interest with time. Although happy with the government's decision, victims seek an immediate resolution to their problems.
Published 30 March 2023 10:47am
By Pratichya Dulal
Source: SBS
Image: Nepali debtors mainly farmers claiming to have been cheated by microfinance company stage mass protest in capital Kathmandu on 14 March, 2023.
नेपाली भाषामा पढ्नुहोस्
'जति तिर्दा पनि साहुको ऋण चुक्ता भएन', न्याय माग्दै मिटर ब्याज पीडितहरू: नेपाल सन्दर्भ