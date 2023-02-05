Nepal: Rabi Lamichhane's party exits Pushpa Kamal Dahal government
Rashtriya Swatantra Party under the leadership of Rabi Lamichhane has exited from the current Pushpa Kamal Dahal government. The decision was announced during a press conference on Sunday after Dahal refused to re-appoint Lamichhane as the country's Home Minister.
Rabi Lamichhane's (L) Rashtriya Swatantra Party has exited the current Pushpa Kamal Dahal (R) government. Credit: (L) Narendra Shrestha/EPA via AAP Photos, (R) AFP/Stringer via Getty Images
1 min read
Published 6 February 2023 at 10:56am
By Pratichya Dulal
Source: SBS
