SBS Nepali Tihar 2023 Video Competition: Win up to $500

Details of the competition

Schedule

Competition: SBS NEPALI TIHAR 2023 Video Competition



Promoter: Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (ABN 91 314 398 574) (SBS) of 14 Herbert Street, Artarmon NSW 2064.



Phone: 1800 500 727.





Entry Restrictions: The Competition is open to Australian residents only, of all ages. For entries by entrants under eighteen (18) years of age, a parent or guardian must submit the entry on behalf of the entrant. Employees of the Promoter, the Prize Supplier(s) and associated companies and their immediate families are ineligible.





Competition Period: Commences: 12:00 AM AEDT on 12 November 2023.



Closes: 11:59 PM AEDT on 20 November 2023.



Maximum Number of Entries: One (1) entry per person.





How to enter

During the Competition Period, entrants must follow the link from the Competition post on the ‘SBS NEPALI’ Facebook page and follow the directions to enter the Competition.



Entrants must create a video (maximum three (3) minutes) of Deusi/Bhailo activity where they are also a participant (‘Video Entry’); Entrants must email a link of their Video Entry from their cloud storage service to nepali.program@sbs.com.au or inbox their Video Entry to the SBS Nepali Facebook or SBS NEPALI Instagram pages, accessible from facebook.com/nepali or instagram.com/sbsnepali respectively. Entrants must include their details with their entry, including (but not limited to) name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address (‘Entrant Details’). Where an entry is submitted by a parent or guardian on behalf of an entrant under eighteen (18) years of age, the entry must include the Entrant Details of both the parent or guardian and the entrant.





Major Prize

One (1) Major Prize winner will receive one (1) gift card to the value of AUD$500.00.



Second Prize

One (1) Second Prize winner will receive one (1) gift card to the value of AUD$300.00.



Third Prize:

Two (2) Third Prize winners will each receive one (1) gift card to the value of AUD$100.00.





Prize Conditions

All Prizes are available and redeemable via email or SMS.



The Major Prize is valued up to AUD$500.00 (RRP).



Total value of Major Prize: AUD$500.00







The Second Prize is valued up to AUD$300.00 (RRP).



Total value of Second Prize: AUD$300.00







The Third Prize is valued up to AUD$100.00 (RRP).



Total value of Third Prize: AUD$200.00







Total value of all Prizes: AUD$1,000.00



Prize Supplier: Prezzee Smart eGift Card.





Winner Selection

Four (4) Prize winners, consisting of one (1) Major Prize winner, one (1) Second Prize winner and two (2) Third Prize winners, will be selected from all valid entries.





A panel selected by the Promoter will judge all valid entries for the best entries, and the Winners will be selected on or after 25 November 2023 at SBS offices in Alfred Deakin Building, Federation Sq, Melbourne, VIC 3000 or at our Sydney offices in14 Herbert Street, Artarmon, NSW 2064.



Prize Winner Notification

All Prize Winners will be notified by email or phone after the selection process on or after 30 November 2023 AEDT and no later than a week after the winners’ selection.





All Prize Winners’ names will also be published on the SBS NEPALI website and/or SBS NEPALI Facebook page, no later than seven (7) days of the winners’ selections.



Second Chance Selection and Notification:

If a Prize winner cannot be contacted by 12.00 PM, 30 November 2023 AEDT, the Promoter or its nominated agent will select another winner from all valid entries. Second Chance Selection winners will be notified by email and phone on 5 December 2023.





General Terms and Conditions