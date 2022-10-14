‘They expect to be on top’: Brett Lee praises South Asian cricket ahead of T20 World Cup

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts in Australia on 16 October 2022.





With excitement levels rising, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee says Australia is looking forward to cricket season.





“Look out for how beautiful Australia is – we are very proud to be hosts. To us, it's very important that we not only showcase great cricket, but we showcase what our country has got to offer,” he told SBS at a media event on Thursday.





“We welcome everyone with open arms - doesn’t matter where they are from. That’s why I keep saying - doesn’t matter where someone comes from, what their beliefs are – open arms, come and watch cricket with us in Australia.”



South Asia on the up

He says South Asian cricket has come a long way since India beat Australia to win the 2002 ICC World Cup.





“In 2002 when India beat Australia, that was the turning point, where they thought 'we can actually win, we can challenge these guys',” he said.





“The way they [Indian team] are training, we have taken a lot of things from the subcontinent to help our cricket here in Australia, but also, I think the Australian coaches going over for the IPL has really helped the Asian sides and has found a way for those teams to go out and win.”



Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) shakes hands with Australian bowler Brett Lee after a match of ICC Champions Trophy 2006 tournament between India and Australia at The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali, 29 October 2006. Source: AFP / DESHAKALYAN CHOWDHURY/AFP via Getty Images While cricket is treated as almost a religion in South Asian countries, it is also a sport that brings together migrant communities in Australia.





Lee says the way for more subcontinental cricketers to play at an international elite level is to grab every opportunity available.





“If you’re talking about Asian cricket, whether it's India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the expectation now is for those teams to be on the top. The innovations changed a lot, the expectations changed a lot,” he told SBS.



But also the opportunity – you know, they’re playing on the big stage now a lot more. And when you put yourself up against better players consistently - like they always say, if you want to be the best businessman in the room, go and hang around with someone smarter than you. Brett Lee, Former Australian Cricketer

“If you want to be a good cricketer, go and learn with someone who is more skilled than you – and that’s what's happened over the last couple of decades.”





Speaking of the heavily anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on 23 October, he said that irrespective of media speculation both teams uphold the utmost sportsmanship.



India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, congratulates Pakistan's Khushdil Shah after Pakistan won the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Source: AP / Anjum Naveed “There is a lot of media hype and speculation about the two teams, about how they don’t get on. I can tell you firsthand that these guys get on so well. Off the field, they are fine – on the field, look out. It will be lot of fun.”



If I had to pick, I’d go [with] India, just because there’s a lot of expectation on Babar Azam, and guys like [Mohammad] Rizwan. The other batsmen are fantastic, but if you look at India, they’re packed in all three facets. Brett Lee

More exposure needed for Nepal

Lee, who visited Nepal in September as a mentor for the ongoing Nepali T20 league, says “viewership” is the main factor needed to boost the country’s cricket.



Cricket fans of Nepal react during the third T20 international cricket match between Kenya and Nepal at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 28, 2022. Source: AFP / YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images “Getting those guys exposed on the big stage, and allowing them to get to a level where they feel comfortable. These guys have not been exposed to that viewership like say India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”





“So I think more exposure is going to really help their cricket. And you’ll see a lot of Nepalese cricketers coming through to the IPL in the next five or ten years.”

