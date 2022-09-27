Uluru Statement from the Heart leaders hope a new video will tug at the heartstrings of Australians and encourage them to vote "yes" to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
'This is your business': Uluru Statement leaders launch ad asking Australians to give them a voice
The launch of the new video, which tells a future-focused story of how First Nations Australians gained a Voice to Parliament, comes after Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney said the Voice won't be involved in every piece of legislation.
A new advertisement asking Australians to say yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament (SBS)
Published 27 September 2022 at 1:15pm
By Marcus Megalokonomous, Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
