The 67-year-old Putney man and 71-year-old Newtown man have each been charged with one count of conspiring to bribe a foreign public official, contrary to sections 11.5 and 70.2(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).
Two Sydney men charged with conspiracy to bribe foreign officials
Two Sydney men are due to appear in court today (11 October 2022) after being charged with bribery of foreign government officials following a long-running investigation by the AFP.
A Putney man, 67, and Newtown man, 71, were arrested and charged in September of this year. Source: AFP
Published 11 October 2022 at 10:30am
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
