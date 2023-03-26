Nepali Cricketer Paras Khadka says career perspective for second-generation Nepali in Australia is developing
टच फुटीको टोलीसँग नेपाली राष्ट्रिय टोलीका पूर्व कप्तान पारस खड्का Credit: Supplied/Facebook(NAV)
Far west Hunters defeated Narre Kings by 3 wickets in the 18th NAV Cup Tournament organized by the Nepali Association of Victoria (NAV). Listen to the conversation with Nepali Cricketer Paras Khadka About possible opportunities for cricket careers for second-generation Nepali in Australia.
Share