24th GNC Shield: Fewa FC beats St George Nepalese Club, veteran's title goes to Parra Park FC
GNC Football Shield 2023 winners smile for the camera.
Sydney's Gurkha Nepalese Community (GNC) has successfully concluded its 24th annual GNC Football 2022/23 after eight months of intense competition. The grand finale took place on Sunday, where Fewa FC emerged victorious by defeating St George Nepalese Club. The veterans of Parra Park FC also secured a win over Machhapuchchre Football Club in a fiercely contested match.
