24th GNC Shield: Fewa FC beats St George Nepalese Club, veteran's title goes to Parra Park FC

GNC Football Shield 2023 winners

GNC Football Shield 2023 winners smile for the camera.

Sydney's Gurkha Nepalese Community (GNC) has successfully concluded its 24th annual GNC Football 2022/23 after eight months of intense competition. The grand finale took place on Sunday, where Fewa FC emerged victorious by defeating St George Nepalese Club. The veterans of Parra Park FC also secured a win over Machhapuchchre Football Club in a fiercely contested match.

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।
