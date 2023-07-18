- More of our audio presentations are available as podcasts. You don't need to register to use this free service. Listen to the podcast as it becomes available here by clicking
Advice from these two artists to Nepalis living in Australia about education, health and lifestyle
Karishma Manandhar (Left) and Trishala Gurung during their visit to Australia. Source: SBS / Sunita Pokharel
Dr. Trishala Gurung, a singer and medical professional, has emphasised the significance of various factors such as nutrition, sleep, and daily routines in maintaining an individual's overall well-being. During an interview with SBS Nepali, while attending a program in Australia alongside Actor Karishma Manandhar, Dr. Gurung specifically provided advice for women. Furthermore, Karishma Manandhar shared insights into the pivotal role that education has played in her own life. Note: We would like to inform you that the tips given by Trishala Gurung are based on her personal understanding, consult your doctor for clear health advice on your situation.
