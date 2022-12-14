SBS Nepali

Argentina is through - and Lionel Messi is the star

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Published 14 December 2022 at 2:02pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Argentina is the first team into the World Cup final, after a comprehensive victory over Croatia.They were the most recent two teams to lose a World Cup final, but were today playing against each other for the right to play again to try and win one.

