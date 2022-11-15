As world population hits 8 billion, China agonises over too few babies

As the world's population hits eight billion, China's population growth loses momentum Source: AP / jhphoto
Published 15 November 2022 at 1:22pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A baby will be born this week and it will be the planet’s eight billionth person. The United Nations forecasts that baby will be born on Tuesday. But in China, population growth is slowing, with a declining birth rate and rapidly aging population. SBS News profiles a three generation family in China, who discuss why enthusiasm for having children is decreasing; and an expert who highlights the broader demographic challenges, for the country.
