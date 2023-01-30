Atleast four dead in Auckland flooding, heavy rain warnings in place

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, center, talks to residents affected by flooding in Auckland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand's largest city, causing widespread disruption. Credit: Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP

At least four people have died and two more are missing after nearly 250 millimetres of rain fell on Auckland on Friday. Thousands of people have been stranded in New Zealand's biggest city, major roads are blocked and the city's airport was flooded.

This report is available in Nepali language:
nepali_300123_NZFloodRNF image

न्यु जिल्यान्डमा आएको बाढीमा कम्तीमा चार जनाको मृत्यु, निरन्तर भारी वर्षाको चेतावनी

SBS Nepali

30/01/202304:54
