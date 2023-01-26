Australia Day: A day to celebrate or a day to mourn?

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 SYDNEY

People watch on from a balcony during Australia Day 2023 celebrations in The Rocks, Sydney, Thursday, January 26, 2023 (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

January 26th is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them of violence and the destruction of their culture. For some people, Australia Day – which is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many, it's the day they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies being held. But each year, the voice to change the date gets louder. We look into why it would be a positive for migrant Australians to be allies with Indigenous Australians and why this is so important on January 26th.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

AOTY2023.jpeg

Anthony Albanese 2023 Australian of the Year finalists are a vivid snapshot of modern Australia

Invasion Day

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 26 January 2023

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

SBS Nepali Australia News: Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Town Hall, Sydney 12th March 2019. International Student Leadership Ambassador 2018-20 Program Induction Ceremony held at Town Hall. Sarina Manandhar with Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

"We need more Nepali students": Sydney's International student leadership and ambassador program