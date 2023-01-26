Australia Day: A day to celebrate or a day to mourn?
People watch on from a balcony during Australia Day 2023 celebrations in The Rocks, Sydney, Thursday, January 26, 2023 (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
January 26th is a difficult day for many Indigenous People, reminding them of violence and the destruction of their culture. For some people, Australia Day – which is currently held on this day – is a day of celebration. For many, it's the day they officially become Australians, with many citizenship ceremonies being held. But each year, the voice to change the date gets louder. We look into why it would be a positive for migrant Australians to be allies with Indigenous Australians and why this is so important on January 26th.
