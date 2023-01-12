Australia is facing an antibiotics shortage. This pharmacist is having to make them from scratch
Sydney-based compound pharmacist Mike Yang said in a sign of the severity of the nationwide shortage, it is the first time in seven years he has been asked to fill a prescription for common antibiotics that are usually readily available.
Published 12 January 2023 at 3:02pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Overseas supply issues have led to a shortage of common antibiotics in Australia, including a number of treatments for children, prompting calls for domestic production of medication.
