“Australian government is asking for a guarantee of not overstaying,” says Dr Krishna Hamal

Published 20 October 2022 at 7:30pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:33pm
By Krishna Pokhrel
Economist Dr Krishna Hamal says a high level of talks has been initiated to bring Nepali workers to Australia, but according to him the government is concerned about whether workers will return on time. Listen to the conversation with Dr Hamal, where he also explains what to expect with next week's federal budget.

