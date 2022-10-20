“Australian government is asking for a guarantee of not overstaying,” says Dr Krishna Hamal
Economist Dr Krishna Hamal says a high level of talks has been initiated to bring Nepali workers to Australia, but according to him the government is concerned about whether workers will return on time. Listen to the conversation with Dr Hamal, where he also explains what to expect with next week's federal budget.
