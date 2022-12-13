Australia’s gender pay gap remains stuck. What is it and how do we compare to other countries?
Gender pay gap Source: AAP
Published 13 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Sarah Conte, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Following the release of damning new research, advocates say more needs to be done to address gender inequity in Australian workplace.
Published 13 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Sarah Conte, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share