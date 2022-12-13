SBS Nepali

Australia’s gender pay gap remains stuck. What is it and how do we compare to other countries?

SBS Nepali

Gender pay gap

Gender pay gap Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Sarah Conte, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Following the release of damning new research, advocates say more needs to be done to address gender inequity in Australian workplace.

Published 13 December 2022 at 1:47pm
By Sarah Conte, Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

SBS Nepali Australia News: Monday 12 December 2022

Traffic in Victoria

“Nepali licence has 6 month limit in Victoria”

Qatar: FIFA World Cup 2022 - england vs france

'It seems Messi is pulling the team forward; Argentina and France have the best chances in the semi-finals'

ener

SBS Nepali Australia News: Sunday 11 December 2022