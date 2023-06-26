Aviation industry races to catch up with post-COVID demand. What about Nepal?
Mahendra Kumar Lamsal advises individuals planning to visit Nepal to book tickets well in advance to avoid potential inconveniences caused by the limited availability of flights. Credit: (L) Facebook/Mahendra Kumar Lamsal, (R) AP/ Niranjan Shrestha
The future of the aviation industry has been in the spotlight at the Paris Air Show, which has returned after a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting airlines, manufacturers, and industry analysts. The latest aircraft, from passenger jets to innovative electric air taxis, are on show. With high demand for air travel it has been a challenge to balance supply with production bottlenecks. Listen to the conversation with a Sydney-based travel agent Mahendra Lamsal about pressure on the Nepali aviation industry.
Share