NSW Election: "Nepali contestants should actively involve in the community to win"
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns (2nd from left) with NSW Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, NSW Shadow Minister for Transport Jo Haylen, NSW Labor candidate for Balmain Philippa Scott and union delegates speaks to the media during a press conferenceover looking the Balmain shipyards and Sydney ferries including the Clontarf in Sydney, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
NAA President and Community leader Rishi Acharya suggested that those contesting in an election from the Nepali community should actively engage themselves in community activities and try to win the hearts of the local community.
