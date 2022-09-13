SBS Nepali

Big bill for the snap public holiday

Events like this one at the 2019 AFL Grand Final Event are going to cost a lot more (Supplied).jpg

Events like this one at the 2019 AFL Grand Final Event are going to cost a lot more Source: Supplied

Published 13 September 2022 at 12:51pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS

An unexpected snap public holiday has left some parents, schools, essential workers and businesses scrambling. On the 22nd of September, employers will either close their doors for a national public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth the second - or stay open and pay higher wages to employees.

