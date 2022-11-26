SBS Nepali

'Brazil seems the strongest, Socceroos can grab a win in the next game': Worldcup review by Rajiv Pradhan

epa10327899 Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behich (R) during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, 25 November 2022. Source: EPA / ABIR SULTAN/EPA

Published 26 November 2022 at 2:55pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Looking at previous games, Brazil has potential to win the world cup, says the football enthusiast Rajiv Pradhan. Pradhan, who is also involved in community football in Australia, believes Australia can score victory against Tunisia in the day six of the tournament.

