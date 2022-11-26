'Brazil seems the strongest, Socceroos can grab a win in the next game': Worldcup review by Rajiv Pradhan
epa10327899 Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behich (R) during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha, Qatar, 25 November 2022. Source: EPA / ABIR SULTAN/EPA
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Looking at previous games, Brazil has potential to win the world cup, says the football enthusiast Rajiv Pradhan. Pradhan, who is also involved in community football in Australia, believes Australia can score victory against Tunisia in the day six of the tournament.
