Children's Day celebrated by Victoria's Nepali language speaking community

Nepalis in Victoria celebrate Children's Day 2022. Source: Supplied
Published 31 October 2022 at 12:51pm
By Krishna Pokhrel
Presented by Dinita Rishal
Source: SBS
Nepalese Association of Victoria (NAV) organised a Bal Diwas (Children's Day) program in Melbourne's Coburg Town Hall. The program aimed to teach children about Nepali art and culture. Listen to what participating children, parents and organisers say about it.
