Citizenship bill: What it holds for non-resident Nepali?

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari. (Photo by Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto) Source: Getty
Published 25 September 2022 at 6:40pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s refusal to sign Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2079, has halted non-resident Nepalis from getting citizenship documents to secure social, financial and cultural rights within the country. Advocate Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali talked to SBS Nepal about controversial citizenship bill.
Published 25 September 2022 at 6:40pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Source: SBS
Share