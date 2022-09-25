SBS Nepali

Citizenship bill: What it holds for non-resident Nepali?

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Published 25 September 2022 at 6:40pm
By Sunita Pokharel
Nepal’s President Bidhya Devi Bhandari’s refusal to sign Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2079, has halted non-resident Nepalis from getting citizenship documents to secure social, financial and cultural rights within the country. Advocate Dr Chandra Kanta Gyawali talked to SBS Nepal about controversial citizenship bill.

