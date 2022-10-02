‘Common home’: ANMC aims to use its 15 acres of land as a multicultural hub

Dashin being celebrated at property owned by ANMC in diggers rest, Victoria.
Published 3 October 2022 at 9:55am
By Sunita Pokharel
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Australian Nepalese Multicultural Centre (ANMC) has organised a Dashain celebration on its land at Diggers Rest Victoria. Said to be the “First celebration on its own land”, the multicultural centre plans to use its 15 acres of land as a common hub for Nepali speaking community in Australia.
Published 3 October 2022 at 9:55am
By Sunita Pokharel
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Share