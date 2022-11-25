SBS Nepali

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history

SBS Nepali

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

A five-goal thriller between Portugal and Ghana led today's action at the World Cup as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo entered the record books after he netted Portugal's first goal. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A five-goal thriller between Portugal and Ghana led today's action at the World Cup as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo entered the record books after he netted Portugal's first goal. Listen to our FIFA update for 25 November 2022, Friday.

Published 25 November 2022 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न 
यहाँ 
थिच्नुहोस्।

Share

Latest podcast episodes

News

SBS Nepali Australia News: Friday 25 November 2022

Deepak Bajracharya talking to SBS Nepali.jpeg

'I also want to see non-Nepalis enjoying Nepali music': Deepak Bajracharya

Nepal election talk.png

Nepal election: What are the expectations of Nepalis living in Australia?

Rio Tinto detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying a significant Indigenous site dating back 46,000 years.

SBS Nepali Australia News: Thursday 24 November 2022