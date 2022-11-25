Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history

हाम्रा थप अडियो प्रस्तुतिहरू पोडकास्टका रूपमा उपलब्ध छन्। यो नि:शुल्क सेवा प्रयोग गर्न तपाईंले आफ्नो नाम दर्ता गर्नु पर्दैन। पोडकास्टमा सामाग्री उपलब्ध हुनासाथ सुन्न थिच्नुहोस्।
A five-goal thriller between Portugal and Ghana led today's action at the World Cup as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo entered the record books after he netted Portugal's first goal. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Published 25 November 2022 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A five-goal thriller between Portugal and Ghana led today's action at the World Cup as football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo entered the record books after he netted Portugal's first goal. Listen to our FIFA update for 25 November 2022, Friday.
Published 25 November 2022 at 3:01pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share