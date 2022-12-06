Croatia scrape past Japan, Brazil cruise to quarter-finals

I calciatori brasiliani manifestano la loro vicinanza a Pelé, sottoposto a cure palliative nell'ospedale di San Paolo, dopo il successo sulla Corea del Sud Credit: Martin Rickett/PA/Alamy
Published 6 December 2022 at 12:12pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Brazil and Croatia have booked spots in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
