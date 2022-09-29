Edward Snowden, accused of espionage, given Russian citizenship

This photo provided by The Guardian Newspaper in London shows Edward Snowden, who worked as a contract employee at the National Security Agency, on Sunday, June 9, 2013, in Hong Kong. USIS, the company that handled a background check on National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden allegedly defrauded the government by submitting at least 665,000 investigations that had not been properly completed, and then tried to cover it up when the government suspected what was going on. (AP Photo/The Guardian) Credit: Uncredited/AP
Published 29 September 2022 at 4:35pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:57pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Krishna Pokhrel
Source: SBS
Edward Snowden is a former American intelligence contractor who came to prominence several years ago after revealing details of surveillance operations by the National Security Agency. He's been living in Russia since then and has now been given Russian citizenship.
